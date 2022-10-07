iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.32

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 135602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

