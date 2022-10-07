iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

