iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,484 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

