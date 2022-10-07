iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EFA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

