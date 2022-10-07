iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MBB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,256. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.