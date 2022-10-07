iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.
