iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $64.46.

