iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. 28,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,956. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

