iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

