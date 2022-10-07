iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,322 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.98% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $119,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,067.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.16 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

