IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

