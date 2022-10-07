IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
