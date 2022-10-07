Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $168.60 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

