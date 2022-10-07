Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.