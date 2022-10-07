Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

