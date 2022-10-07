Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

