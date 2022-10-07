Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.08.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.