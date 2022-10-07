Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 416,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 186,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 86,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

