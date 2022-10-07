Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.58. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

