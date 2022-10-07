Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 261% compared to the average volume of 1,812 call options.

ViewRay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,443. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $698.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $805,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.