Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 12.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

RSP stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. 327,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

