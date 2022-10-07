Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.81. 43,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 7,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

