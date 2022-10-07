Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

