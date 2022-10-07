Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.19% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

