Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

