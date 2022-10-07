Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.82.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
