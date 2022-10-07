Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,590 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

