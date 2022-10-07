Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Down 2.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.60. 200,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 125,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

