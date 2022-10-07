Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.69. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.
