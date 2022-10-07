Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,428 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,304. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

