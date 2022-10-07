Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2,263.13

Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Inverse Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Protocol has a market capitalization of $2,263.13 and $17,670.00 worth of Inverse Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Inverse Protocol Profile

Inverse Protocol launched on April 30th, 2022. Inverse Protocol’s total supply is 1,026,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,870 tokens. Inverse Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inverseprotcol. The official message board for Inverse Protocol is medium.com/@inverseprotocolofficial. Inverse Protocol’s official website is inverse-protocol.com.

Inverse Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inverse Protocol has a current supply of 1,026,702 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Protocol is 0.00220821 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inverse-protocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.