Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC opened at $27.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.