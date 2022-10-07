Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Integer Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,050,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

