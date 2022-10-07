Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,066,658.56 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCDA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.85.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
