Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,066,658.56 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.85.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricida Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Tricida by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

