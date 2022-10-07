Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells 9,578 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.19. 63,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

