Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $10,948.68 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $10,948.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,076,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1 %

MORN stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.80 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.