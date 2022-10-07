Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 502 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average is $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 43.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $17,081,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

