Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 502 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average is $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.