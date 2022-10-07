Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 9,502 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99.

On Monday, August 8th, Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00.

DV stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,544. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.52.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

