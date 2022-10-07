Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) General Counsel Sells $447,030.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $30.80 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

