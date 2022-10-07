Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $1,472,400.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

