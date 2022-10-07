Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $1,472,400.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Akero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Featured Stories
