Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells 2,123,402 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ONEM remained flat at $17.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Truist Financial lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
