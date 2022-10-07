Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys 30,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,594,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner purchased 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner bought 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 3,944,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.