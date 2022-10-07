Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys 30,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,594,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner purchased 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner bought 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 3,944,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

