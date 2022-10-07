Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Acquires £48,645 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of Redrow stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow Price Performance

RDW opened at GBX 415.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.12.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

RDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

