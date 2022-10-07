Insider Buying: Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Buys A$48,378.00 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Roger Sharp bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.80 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,378.00 ($33,830.77).

Iress Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.

Iress Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Iress’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.39%.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

Featured Stories

