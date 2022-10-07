Insider Buying: Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Insider Acquires $13,890.00 in Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) insider Anne J. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $13,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,208.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

