Insider Buying: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($130,062.83).
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,765 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,998.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,208.22. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The stock has a market cap of £843.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,396.46.
Clarkson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Further Reading
