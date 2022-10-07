Insider Buying: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($130,062.83).

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,765 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,998.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,208.22. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The stock has a market cap of £843.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,396.46.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clarkson

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

