Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.51

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Inpixon Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 565.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

About Inpixon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 102.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

