Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.11

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 2799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365,311 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

