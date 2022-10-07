Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Stock Position Decreased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

