Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. CSFB raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,441. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

