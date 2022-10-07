InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

INMD stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

