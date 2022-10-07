Ink (INK) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Ink (INK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $220,356.64 and approximately $29,413.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is https://reddit.com/r/inklabsfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink (INK) is a cryptocurrency . Ink has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 463,910,526.92 in circulation. The last known price of Ink is 0.00047704 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30,071.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ink.one/.”

